Iran calls for ‘political settlement’ to solve Yemen, Syria crisis

Belgrade: Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday said the humanitarian crises in Yemen and Syria can only be resolved “through a ceasefire and an inclusive political settlement”.

Zarif’s remarks came during his official visit to Croatia’s capital after meeting with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Marija Pejcinovic Buric. “The attacks in Yemen and Syria, the crises in these countries need to be stopped. We think that the only way to solve the crises in these countries is a political solution,” Anadolu Agency quoted Zarif said.

Buric also expressed concern over Syria while assessing the situation in the Middle East. “We think that Iran and other countries in the region can make more efforts to improve the situation, which is important for world peace as well as for the region,” she said.