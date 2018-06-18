International Yoga Day celebrations begin in US

New York : Hundreds of yoga enthusiasts gathered to flex their body at historic monuments of the US, including the Capitol Hill, kick-starting a host of events planned to mark the fourth anniversary of the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

In New York, people gathered at the Governors Island in the backdrop of the iconic Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline to participate in the Yoga Day commemoration organised by the Consulate General of India.

The two-hour event ‘Let Yoga Govern Your Life’ organised by the Consulate General of India in New York, included meditation and a guided yoga session based on ‘Common Yoga Protocol’ conducted with the help of yoga demonstrators and teachers.

People from various backgrounds, accompanied with their families, participated in the yoga sessions, performing the Surya Namaskar, Pranayama, various yoga asanas and breathing exercises. Among the highlights of the event was an impressive Mallakhambh performance by children. Specially designed yoga kits and T-shirts were distributed to those in attendance.

Addressing the gathering, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, the Chief Guest for the event, said yoga is a “unique way” to approach an individual’s health and well-being. A yoga practitioner herself, Maloney said she considers the ancient practice one of the best ways to exercise and relax at the same time. “Practicing yoga has been shown to decrease stress, fatigue, and alleviate chronic pains, as well as improving physical fitness. I know first-hand the benefits of practicing yoga. It is an essential part of my life, I practice it as often as I can, and it helps me to find balance and peace,” she added.

She said about 15 per cent Americans, over 36 million people, practice the ancient Indian science today, a testament to both the immense benefits of practicing yoga as well as the convenience and accessibility of the discipline to people of all ages and abilities. India’s Consul General in New York Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty highlighted yoga’s universal appeal and the role of the ancient Indian practice in bringing together the cultures and people of America and India.

“Nothing better connects the two countries than yoga because it epitomizes and is a good example of our relationship, that something which originated in India is so popular here. Celebrating the 4th International Yoga Day sends out a big message of the importance of yoga in our daily lives” in both the US and India and across the world, Chakravorty told PTI.

In Washington, hundreds of health enthusiasts gathered at the iconic US Capitol Saturday morning to flex their body under the guidance of a trained Indian yoga teacher. This venue at the Capitol Hill where presidential swearing in ceremonies are held every four years, this morning experienced one of the largest gatherings of yoga exercises in Washington DC.

Sri Sri inaugurates yoga celebrations in Netherlands

Amsterdam: Spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar here on Sunday inaugurated the largest-ever celebration of International Day of Yoga in the Netherlands.

Several thousands have assembled at the prestigious Museumplein or museum square here to experience the day-long wellness festival organised at the initiative of the Embassy of India.Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Cora van Nieuwenhuizen, Ambassador of India to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony and Shankar inaugurated the event with the traditional lighting of the lamp, a statement issued by the Indian mission here said. A group session of traditional Indian yoga was followed by a talk and meditation session led by the spiritual guru, it said.