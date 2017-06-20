International Yoga Day 2017: Here’s how the world is gearing up to celebrate the day

In 2014, the United Nations declared June 21 as the ‘International Day of Yoga’ after Indian PM Narendra Modi called for the day to be adopted as a global celebration of yoga, an ancient practice which began in India more than 5,000 years ago. Yoga, today is practised across the world and in various forms, with International Day of Yoga aiming to raise the further awareness of its many health benefits.

Over 180 countries will participate in ‘International Yoga Day 2017’, on Wednesday 21. This year’s theme, ‘Yoga for Health’ hopes to highlight Yoga’s holistic approach to both physical and mental well-being and it’s ability to create a balance between body and mind. For those who want to get involved, a range of sessions are taking place across the world open to everyone. However, events for ‘International Yoga Day 2017’ have already kicked off in several countries in the last week. Yoga enthusiasts, dressed in white, performed various asanas at Yoga events held across the world.

Here’s a quick look some International Yoga Day 2017 events being held across the world:

India

Considered the yoga capital of the world, Mysuru will be celebrating the International Day of Yoga in a fittingly high-profile way, by attempting to create a new Guinness Record for the largest number of people taking part in a yoga class. The city aims to bring together 50,000 yogis on the day to break the record set in New Delhi on International Day of Yoga 2015. 35, 895 yogis participated in the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform Yoga along with 51,000 participants in Lucknow’s Ramabhai Ambedkar Sabha Sthal.

International Yoga Day 2017 in United Nations (UN)

The UN Headquarters in New York has lit up with the word ‘Yoga’ for ‘International Yoga Day’. This is the second consecutive year that the UN Headquarters is celebrating the event. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher illumination lights. New Yorker’s can head to Times Square for a free yoga class, which also happens to be Summer Solstice. The event is being held in partnership with the UN. Ragistration is open and anyone wanting to make a donation to the class is welcome.

China

As thousands of people participating in ‘Yoga Day’ events, Chinese officials have claimed it will be the second biggest celebrations of the day in the world after India. Several events are being organised across the country at various locations including ‘Great Wall of China’. Interestingly, over the years Yoga becomes quite popular in China.

Malaysia

Aiming to set a country record, Malaysia will be celebrating the International Day of Yoga by attempting to hold its largest ever yoga session in Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur, with 10,000 participants.If successful, the event will make it into the Malaysia Guinness Book of Records and will beat the current record of 5,000 participants set at the 2016 event.

Singapore

Singapore will host its first International Day of Yoga this year, with around 50 events happening across the country and all free of charge. Several Singapore citizens and national leaders came out on the weekend to celebrate the third International Day of Yoga. Envoys of Cambodia and Israel will also joined in the events. About 8,000 people participated in 85 yoga sessions held on Sunday at 70 centres across the city-state.

Canada

Fitness giant Lululemon will be offering four free yoga classes on June 21 at their Scarborough Town Centre location in Toronto. The range of classes include metabolic fire starter, freedom flow, slow flow and aromatherapy yoga. Canada also celebrates its own International Yoga Day Canada on June 25 with more events.