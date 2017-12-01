Instagram 2017 review: Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, New Delhi top the charts; read full details

With just a month left to say goodbye to 2017, Instagram is sharing the top trends of the year, from the most used hashtag to the most-used filters. Similarly, Instagram has released its 2017 year in review on Wednesday. Of the 10 most-liked posts American singer Beyoncé, Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Selena Gomez top the chart. Like every year, Instagram has reviewed the moments, events and trends from India and globally.

While Selena Gomez has emerged as the most followed celebrity of the year, Jiffpom, the Pomeranian became the most followed pet on Instagram this year. Interestingly, it’s been a big year for twins, of the 10 most-liked posts, two contains newborn twins. Well, singer Beyoncé had taken the photo sharing site by storm with her pregnancy photos and no doubt, is the most liked photo on Instagram this year. Meanwhile, in India, its capital New Delhi is the most Instagrammed city in India while globally, it is New York.

Check out the most Instagrammed photos, hashtag, cities, most followed celebrities of 2017 photos this year:

Most liked photos of 2017

Beyoncé

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Cristiano Ronaldo (birth of daughter)

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Selena Gomez

Beyoncé

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Cristiano Ronaldo (birth of twins)

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Selena Gomez (snap of Gomez and The Weeknd)

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Selena Gomez (Gomez with her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd)

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 1, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

Cristiano Ronaldo (A family photo from Cristiano Ronaldo)

Family mood ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Aug 27, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Selena Gomez (modeling shot)

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Selena Gomez (Selena Gomez’s birthday post)

Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn’t be more blessed. A lot of you don’t realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. –think 25 is going to be epic. xo A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

10 most-followed celebrities

Selena Gomez – 130 million+ followers Cristiano Ronaldo – 116 million+ followers Ariana Grande – 115 million+ followers Beyoncé – 108 million+ followers Kim Kardashian West – 104 million+ followers Taylor Swift – 104 million+ followers Kylie Jenner – 99.5 million+ followers Dwayne Johnson – 96 million+ followers Justin Bieber – 93.9 million+ followers Kendall Jenner – 84.8 million+ followers

Top 10 India hashtags

#love

#instagood

#photooftheday

#instagram

#picoftheday

#india

#photography

#fashion

#fun

#beautiful

Top 10 most-Instagrammed Indian cities

New Delhi Mumbai Bangalore Hyderbad Pune, Maharashtra Ahmedabad Calcutta (Kolkata) Jaipur Goa Surat, Gujarat

Top 10 most-Instagrammed Indian Locations

Marine Drive, Mumbai Connaught Place, New Delhi Taj Mahal, Agra Calangute Beach, Goa India Gate, New Delhi Golden Temple, Amritsar Baga Beach, Goa Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi Nandi Hills, Karnataka

10 Qutub Minar, New Delhi

Top 10 most-Instagrammed cities in World