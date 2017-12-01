Instagram 2017 review: Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, New Delhi top the charts; read full details
With just a month left to say goodbye to 2017, Instagram is sharing the top trends of the year, from the most used hashtag to the most-used filters. Similarly, Instagram has released its 2017 year in review on Wednesday. Of the 10 most-liked posts American singer Beyoncé, Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Selena Gomez top the chart. Like every year, Instagram has reviewed the moments, events and trends from India and globally.
While Selena Gomez has emerged as the most followed celebrity of the year, Jiffpom, the Pomeranian became the most followed pet on Instagram this year. Interestingly, it’s been a big year for twins, of the 10 most-liked posts, two contains newborn twins. Well, singer Beyoncé had taken the photo sharing site by storm with her pregnancy photos and no doubt, is the most liked photo on Instagram this year. Meanwhile, in India, its capital New Delhi is the most Instagrammed city in India while globally, it is New York.
Check out the most Instagrammed photos, hashtag, cities, most followed celebrities of 2017 photos this year:
Most liked photos of 2017
-
- Beyoncé
-
- Cristiano Ronaldo (birth of daughter)
-
- Selena Gomez
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
-
- Beyoncé
-
- Cristiano Ronaldo (birth of twins)
-
- Selena Gomez (snap of Gomez and The Weeknd)
-
- Selena Gomez (Gomez with her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd)
-
- Cristiano Ronaldo (A family photo from Cristiano Ronaldo)
-
- Selena Gomez (modeling shot)
-
- Selena Gomez (Selena Gomez’s birthday post)
10 most-followed celebrities
- Selena Gomez – 130 million+ followers
- Cristiano Ronaldo – 116 million+ followers
- Ariana Grande – 115 million+ followers
- Beyoncé – 108 million+ followers
- Kim Kardashian West – 104 million+ followers
- Taylor Swift – 104 million+ followers
- Kylie Jenner – 99.5 million+ followers
- Dwayne Johnson – 96 million+ followers
- Justin Bieber – 93.9 million+ followers
- Kendall Jenner – 84.8 million+ followers
Top 10 India hashtags
#love
#instagood
#photooftheday
#picoftheday
#india
#photography
#fashion
#fun
#beautiful
Top 10 most-Instagrammed Indian cities
- New Delhi
- Mumbai
- Bangalore
- Hyderbad
- Pune, Maharashtra
- Ahmedabad
- Calcutta (Kolkata)
- Jaipur
- Goa
- Surat, Gujarat
Top 10 most-Instagrammed Indian Locations
- Marine Drive, Mumbai
- Connaught Place, New Delhi
- Taj Mahal, Agra
- Calangute Beach, Goa
- India Gate, New Delhi
- Golden Temple, Amritsar
- Baga Beach, Goa
- Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi
- Nandi Hills, Karnataka
10 Qutub Minar, New Delhi
Top 10 most-Instagrammed cities in World
- New York
- Moscow, Russia
- London, United Kingdom
- Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Paris, France
- Los Angeles, California
- Saint Petersburg, Russia
- Jakarta, Indonesia
- Istanbul, Turkey
- Barcelona, Spain