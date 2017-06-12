Inspiring! How Pakistani woman drove away her troubles by turning auto driver

Along the sidewalks of Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city, men stroll casually, sometimes pausing to enjoy the beauty of their surrounding or the rest briefly under a shady tree. The city’s streets are filled with men: enjoying its markets and parks, filling buses and trucks, and driving motorcycles and three-wheeled rickshaws. For the women of Lahore, the experience of walking through the city is not quite the same. There are far fewer women visible in public spaces, and those who often seem less relaxed and more focused, sometimes even nervous.

But there are always exceptions. One of those is Parveen Bibi, Pakistan’s first female rickshaw driver. Babi, smoking a cigarette, sits behind the wheel of her auto-rickshaw asking men around her for directions, they stare at her with amaze. In Pakistan, women are expected to avoid work and public spaces and to stay home. But, Babi thinks otherwise. Pakistan’s first women-only rickshaw service was meant to provide its staff with a new way of gaining financial independence and its passengers with the chance of a ride without being groped and harassed by male drivers.

Meet Pakistan’s first women ricksha driver:

Being a widow, she has to provide for her daughter and her three granddaughters, and the only way to do that is to gain financial independence. Thus, she became one of Pakistan’s first women to drive an auto-rickshaw, courtesy the Pink Rickshaw Scheme started by Zar Aslam.

Aslam, who narrowly escaped kidnapping when she was a student, decided to come up with her own solution to the problem women face when commuting. The Pink Rickshaw Scheme, launched in Lahore in March 2015, aims to “empower women by providing them with a means of transportation and an opportunity to generate revenue.” Thus, the women-only rickshaw service was launched as both a means to provide the staff (of women) with a way of gaining financial independence, as well as to ensure the safety of women.

“Women passengers are happy that they can now travel with a female tri-auto driver and feel comfortable,” said Bibi to Reuters.