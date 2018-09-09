Ingrid Hayden named UN Dy special envoy for Afghan

New York: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has announced the appointment of Ingrid Hayden of Australia as his Deputy Special Representative (Political) for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

According to a press release, Hayden has over 27 years of distinguished service with the UN and served as the Acting Deputy Special Representative of UNAMA since January.

She has extensive experience working for the UN in areas of peace and security, and management, including in Afghanistan, Cambodia, Central African Republic, Chad, Sudan, South Sudan and Timor-Leste.

Hayden held senior positions in the UN Departments of Peacekeeping Operations and Political Affairs, as well as the Executive Office of the Secretary-General. She started her career in the organisation with the Department of Management. Before joining the UN, she worked for Price Waterhouse and Coopers Lybrand and News Corporation, the statement added. The Australian diplomat holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Queensland, Australia, and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia.