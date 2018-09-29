Indonesia tsunami: 30 bodies at one hospital after earthquake-tsunami, says official; video goes viral

Jakarta: Thirty bodies are lying at one Indonesian hospital after a quake and tsunami struck Sulawesi island, smashing into a city of 350,000 people, a hospital official told a TV station. “There are 30 dead at our hospital. And cases where we need to operate or need specialists to handle 12, head trauma nine,” Komang Adi Sujendra told Metro TV.

