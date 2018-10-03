Free Press Journal
Indonesia: North Sulawesi’s Mount Soputan volcano erupts at quake-tsunami hit island

— By AFP | Oct 03, 2018 01:40 pm
BNPB Indonesia/Twitter Official account

Jakarta: Indonesia’s Mount Soputan volcano on the quake-and-tsunami-hit island of Sulawesi erupted Wednesday, spewing volcanic ash 4,000 metres into the air.

The state disaster agency warned people to stay at least four kilometres (two and a half miles) away but said there was no need to evacuate for the time being. Images showed an eruption visible for miles around, with a cloud of ash climbing in a large vertical column with a mushroom-shaped top.

Soputan is around 1,000 kilometres from the town of Palu where a 7.5 magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami that lashed the coastline killing almost 1,400 people. Indonesia is situated on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, a vast zone of geological instability where the collision of tectonic plates causes frequent quakes and major volcanic activity.


