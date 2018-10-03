Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#IndonesiaQuake
#FuelPriceHike
#TanushreeDutta
#NarendraModi
Home / World / Indonesia earthquake: 34 students killed in church

Indonesia earthquake: 34 students killed in church

— By Agencies | Oct 03, 2018 12:50 pm
FOLLOW US:

Palu: Indonesian rescue workers have discovered the bodies of 34 students killed when a mudslide caused by Friday’s quake on Sulawesi island engulfed their church, a local rescue official said. “A total of 34 bodies were found by the team,” Indonesia Red Cross spokeswoman Aulia Arriani told AFP Tuesday, adding that 86 students had initially been reported missing from a Bible camp at the Jonooge Church Training Centre in Sigi Biromaru district.

Arriani said rescuers faced an arduous trek to reach the mudslide and retrieve the victims. “The most challenging problem is travelling in the mud as much as 1.5 hours by foot while carrying the bodies to an ambulance,” she said. Central Sulawesi was devastated by a quake and tsunami on Friday evening, killing at least 844 people. A major tsunami smashed into the seaside city of Palu, sweeping away buildings, trees, cars and those unlucky enough to lie in its path. But there are fears the overall toll will mount significantly once more isolated regions have been reached.

Death toll rises to 1,347
The death toll in the earthquake and tsunami that struck Indonesia’s Sulawesi islands rose to 1,347 on Tuesday. Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) released the latest figure of casualties, according to a report by Al Jazeera. The agency has also confirmed that over 500 people have been injured, while 16,372 have been displaced due to the calamity.


 

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Trigger-happy cops

    The cold-blooded killing of an Apple India executive by a UP Police constable in Lucknow on Friday night yet again…

  • IL&FS: Welcome rescue

    It is a redux of Satyam Computers, albeit on a much bigger scale. The sacking of the board of Infrastructure…

  • An experiment in coming to terms with truth

    Mahatma Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's PA, Bapu, Hey Ram, Hey Ram controversy, Venkita Kalyanam, Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversaryAs expressive of his faults and follies as of his vigour and virtues, Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography — read, discussed, debated,…

  • Criminal netas: Still a menace

    Even though it is widely believed that the Supreme Court should have intervened in tackling the vicious political-criminal nexus, it…

  • The winds of detente could blow amongst us

    borders, poem, india, pakistan, indo-pakistan border, love, friendship, peace of mind, weekend, weekend readsPassing through his honeymoon period in power when the Pakistan army establishment is relieved that it does not have to…