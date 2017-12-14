‘India’s food security schemes fully protected’

Buenos Aires : India’s food security programmes will not be adversely impacted even as the WTO members failed to find a permanent solution to the food stockholding issue at the ministerial meeting which is closing on Wednesday, officials said.

Even after hectic parleys, the 164-member World Trade Organisation (WTO) failed to reach a common ground for resolving the food security issue as the US refused to engage, threatening a successful conclusion of the four-day conference.

The officials said that India’s food security programmes are “fully protected because we insisted in 2014 that the Peace Clause, which was initially for a period of four years, is given for perpetuity till a satisfactory and permanent solution is agreed upon … Our Minimum Support Price (MSP) is absolutely protected.” The officials expressed disappointment over the failure of the member nations to reach an agreement on public food stockholding issue even on the fourth and final day of the ministerial conference.

The Indian team led by Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, in cooperation with the G33 grouping, has been pitching hard for permanent solution to food security issue as it was crucial for livelihood of 800 million people across the globe.

India has expressed “deep disappointment” over the decision of the US to block permanent solution to the public food stockholding issue. “India is surprised and deeply disappointed that despite an overwhelming majority of members reiterating it, a major member country has reneged on a commitment made two years ago to deliver a solution of critical importance for addressing hunger in some of the poorest countries of the world,” an statement said on Wednesday.