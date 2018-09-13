Indians bag £3,000 UK award for ‘Biker Radio Rodcast’ concept

LONDON: A duo behind India’s first podcast celebrating motorcycling and docu­m­e­n­ting its history bagged a prestigious £3,000 UK award for their first-of-its-kind concept of a ‘Biker Radio Rodcast’. Shirshendu Banerjee and Arvinder Singh – known as Shandy and Sunny – won the ‘Whickers Radio & Audio Funding Award’ runner’s up prize in London last Saturday for their documentary proposal to follow several hardcore biking enthusiasts as they take part in one of the most gruel . “We’ve always believed that the future is sound and winning a Whickers Award is an echo of appreciation from the finest promoters of original content,” the duo said.

“This puts Biker Radio Rodcast, India’s first and exclusive podcast, on the international map as we continue to showcase the stories of motorcycle riders in India on the ‘Long Way Home’ [show],” they said.