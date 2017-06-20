Indian & three foreign inmates escape Indonesian jail

Bali : An Indian is among four foreign inmates who escaped on Monday from a prison on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, police said.

Prison officers became aware of the escape while conducting a morning check of inmates at the Kerobokan penitentiary in Bali’s capital, Denpasar, said Putu Ika

Prabawa, an officer at Bali’s Kuta Utara police station.

Prabawa said the four men were believed to have escaped through a 50-by-70-centimeter (20-by-28-inch) hole found in a wall that connects to a 15-meter-long (49-foot-long) water tunnel heading toward a main street.

He identified the four as Shaun Edward Davidson, 33, of Australia; Dimitar Nikolov Iliev, 43, of Bulgaria; Sayed Mohammed Said, 31, of India; and Tee Koko King bin Tee Kim Sai, 50, of Malaysia.

Davidson is serving a one-year sentence for an immigration offense, while Iliev is serving a seven-year sentence for money laundering and another offense. Said and King are serving 14 and seven years.