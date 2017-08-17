Indian politician dies after falling off moving car in UAE

Sharjah [UAE]: An Indian politician was killed in an accident after falling from a moving car on Dhaid Road in Sharjah.

The Khaleej Times quoted sources as saying that 40-year-old Sunitha Prashanth from Kerala was killed in the incident after she hit her head on a lamppost after falling off the car.

According to the report, Sunitha, who was from Kasaragod district’s Adukkath Vayal beach area, was working as a beautician in a salon in Sharjah for the last five years.

President of Indian People’s Forum in Sharjah Ganesh Aramanganam said Sunitha was a councillor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kasaragod municipality and was a candidate in the Uduma constituency during the state assembly polls in 2011.

He added that she was staying along with other colleagues of the salon in an apartment in the same building where the salon was.

The owner of the salon took all the staff, including Sunitha in her car on a trip, as they were advised to stay away for some three hours since there was pesticide sprayed in their flat.

The car’s door opened as they were travelling on Dhaid Road and Sunitha fell out of the car, hitting her head on a lamppost.

She died on the spot in the accident.

All the other inside the car were injured as the vehicle swerved off the road and crashed into the divider after the owner of the salon, who was driving the car, looked back to see what happened.

The police have detained the woman owner of the salon.

Sunitha’s body, which is currently in the morgue of Dhaid Hospital, will be repatriated to her hometown once the legal formalities are completed.

She is survived by husband Prashanth and two children.

Sunitha was very active in Kerala politics and chose to come to the UAE five years ago due to her family’s financial issues after she got the job offer through a friend.