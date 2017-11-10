Indian-origin teenager convicted of trying to buy car bomb in Britain

New York : An Indian-origin teenager in the UK has been convicted of trying to buy explosives online with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury. Gurtej Singh Randhawa, 19, of Tettenhall in England, was arrested in May after undercover officers from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) replaced a car bomb ordered online with a harmless dummy device before it was delivered.

He is due to be sentenced on January 12 next year. Randhawa, who has been remanded in custody, was convicted of maliciously possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury at Birmingham Crown Court this week.

“The explosive device Randhawa sought to purchase online had the potential to cause serious damage and kill many people if he had been successful in using it,” said the NCA’s Tim Gregory.

“He was not involved in an organised crime group or linked to terrorism, but is clearly an individual who poses a significant risk to the community.

“Identifying people like Randhawa – who seek to access illegal firearms and weapons – is a priority for the NCA and we will not stop in our efforts to make sure they are arrested and held accountable for their actions,” he said.

According to details of the case, Randhawa had tried to buy a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED), a remote-detonated explosive device from the dark web.