Indian-origin surgeon saved me from blindness, says UK’s ex-PM

London : Britain’s former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has credited an Indian-origin eye surgeon with rescuing him from complete blindness. Dr Hector Chawla gets a special mention as an “old friend” in ‘My Life, Our Time’ written by the former Labour party leader who was Prime Minister between 2007 and 2010, when he lost the general election and David Cameron led Conservative party went on to set up a coalition government with the Liberal Democrats.

Brown, 66, who was left blind in one eye after an accident during a Rugby match as a teenager, was operated upon by Chawla at the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh in 1971 to rescue him from retinal detachment in his remaining good eye and save him from complete blindness.

“To my surprise, Dr Jackson – highly esteemed in his own right – said that this time he was not the best person to do the operation; the best hope was his young protege, Hector Chawla.

But Dr Chawla was about to go on holiday. He delayed his departure and saved my eye,” writes Brown in extracts published from his new book.

“Had I waited even a day in rushing to the Royal Infirmary, he would have been gone and I doubt that I would have any sight today. Hector had recently returned from a year in America and I was blessed to be the beneficiary of his newly acquired techniques. A lifelong friendship followed,” Brown recalls.

Chawla, born in Sialkot in pre-Partition India to a Scottish mother and an Indian father who was a doctor in the British Indian Army, is praised by Brown as a “polymath” and a world expert on the retina.

“Partly due to his breakthroughs, the success rate in reattaching retinas rose in forty years from 20 per cent to 90 per cent,” he notes.