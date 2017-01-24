Indian-origin Mauritius PM steps down, son to take over

Port Louis : Mauritius is set to have a new Prime Minister on Monday, two days after the 86-year-old Indian-origin Anerood Jugnauth resigned and handed over the post to his son.

Pravind Jugnauth, 50, leader of the main political party Militant Socialist Movement (MSM), has already formed his ministerial cabinet after receiving an appointment letter from President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, reported news channel Africanews.

In a televised address, Anerood Jugnauth said he was resigning in favour of a “younger and more dynamic leader”. His son is currently the Finance Minister.

The main opposition Labour Party protested against the appointment which it termed as a “Father-Son Deal”.

The police rejected a request from the Labour Party to hold a sit-in protest. Labour leaders urged their supporters to wear black to denounce the move.

“This is a black day for Mauritius. The Jugnauth family is turning the Island into a ‘Banana Republic’. This is great treason in history as the population never voted for this dynastic arrangement,” former Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Navin Ramgoolam said.

According to the country’s Constitution, the President appoints a member of the National Assembly as Prime Minister who has the support of the majority of members.

Pravind Jugnauth’s party has the majority in the National Assembly with 32 members.–IANS