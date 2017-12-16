Indian-origin man killed by armed robbers in US

Washington : An Indian-origin man has been killed during a robbery by two hooded attackers in Ohio, becoming one of the latest victims of gun violence in the US. Karunakar Karengle, 53, was working last Monday at the Jiffy Convenience Mart on Camelot Drive when two men came in with a firearm around 10 pm, police said. Fairfield Fire Department first responders arrived and brought Karengle to UC West Chester Hospital. Police said that Karengle died of his injuries on Friday. His identity had been withheld until his family in India was notified, Journal News reported.

No arrests have been made, making nearby businesses and employees a bit uneasy. Fairfield police Lt Ken Gerold said they believe Karengle did not have relatives that lived in the area.