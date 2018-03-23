Indian-origin man dies in knife attack in Britain

London : A 48-year-old Indian-origin man has been killed in a knife attack in the city’s Southall suburb, police said on Thursday , amidst a rise in street crimes in the British capital .

Scotland Yard has identified the victim as Balbir Johal, a logistics planner and a resident of Slough, who was attacked on Monday but he succumbed to injuries in a hospital a short while later. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Homicide and Major Crime Command launched a murder investigation and have charged two people.

Hassan Mohammed, 23, and Yassin Yussuf, 21, appeared before the Ealing Magistrates Court charged with murder.

“Next of kin have been informed. While formal identification awaits, the deceased can be named as Balbir Johal from Slough. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place,” a Met Police statement said.

A 32-year-old man, arrested as part of the manhunt, has been released under investigation.

The attack on Johal marks a spike in violent attacks on the streets of the city. Since March 14, five people have been stabbed to death, one victim stabbed and shot, and another fatally shot.