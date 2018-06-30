Indian in US separated from differently-abled 5-yr-old son

Washington : An Indian woman, who is seeking asylum in the United States after she illegally crossed into America from Mexico, has been separated from her five-year-old differently-abled son, a media report said on Friday.

The Trump administration’s controversial “zero tolerance” policy of separating immigrant parents and their children on the US border has resulted in the separation of nearly 2,000 children from their parents and guardians, sparking a public outcry.

Bhavan Patel, 33, was granted a USD 30,000 bond by a Arizona court on Tuesday, The Washington Post reported.

However, it was not immediately clear if she was able to join her disabled son.

This is the first known case of an Indian national who has been separated from her child in recent months under the ‘zero-tolerance’ policy.

So far more than 2,300 children have been separated from their parents after being arrested by the US law enforcement agencies after they illegally crossed the border.

After a nationwide outrage, Trump signed an executive order that stopped the practice.

The Post did not reveal when was she arrested.

Patel sat in an immigration courtroom, a tiny, solitary figure in a faded green prison uniform, the report said.