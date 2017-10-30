Indian girl’s body released, community for proper burial

Houston : The body of a three-year-old Indian girl, who disappeared from her Indian-American foster parents home in Richardson, has been released by the Dallas County medical examiner’s office, though it declined to say to whom. Sherin Mathews, who went missing on October 7, was found dead in a culvert under a road about a half-mile from her home on October 22.

Richardson community is mourning the tragic loss and want to handle her funeral. Sherin’s death has become an international point of discussion and has raised several questions on the process of adoption. Sherin was adopted by the Indian-American couple, Wesley Mathews and Sini Mathews, from an orphanage in India last year.

Wesley, 37, the Indian-American father of Sherin, has been charged with first-degree felony injury to a child due to a conflicting statement to police. He had previously claimed that Sherin went missing after he sent her outside their home at around 3 am on October 7 as punishment for not drinking her milk.

Later, Wesley voluntarily told the police that his daughter choked while drinking milk and he removed her body from the house as he “believed she had died”. Police are still investigating how Sherin died and how long her body had been in the drainage ditch.