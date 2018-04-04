Indian firms reduced H1B visa filing: Report

Washington : Indian IT companies have dramatically reduced their H-1B visa filings and foreign nationals are exhibiting reluctance to make the jump to a US company due to the Trump administration’s hardline anti-immigration stance, a top Silicon Valley newspaper has said.

San Francisco Chronicle’s editorial board has said applicants for the H-1B visa programme are anticipating the hardest process in many years.

“That’s affected both the applicants and the companies that employ them,” it said.

“Indian consulting firms, which have been accused of flooding the system with applications, have dramatically reduced their filings. Foreign nationals are exhibiting new reluctance to make the jump to a US company,” the paper said as the process for filing H-1B visa application for the 2019 fiscal beginning October 1, kicked off.

The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

The Trump administration’s hard-line anti-immigration stance is taking its toll, the daily said.

Envoy Global, a technology-oriented immigration services provider, reports that 26 per cent of employers it surveyed have had to delay projects, and 22 per cent of them have relocated work overseas as a result of the current uncertainties in the US immigration system, San Francisco Chronicle said.

The daily argued that study after study has shown that foreign-born workers are good for the US economy and good for US-born workers.

“When companies are allowed to hire the workers with the best skills for the job – regardless of where those workers happen to have been born – their increased competitiveness boosts all the industries around them,” it said.

According to The wall Street Journal, evidence suggests market demand for H-1B visas is ebbing.

Daniel Culbertson, economist at Indeed Hiring Lab, says “searches related to the H-1B visa, as a share of all searches on Indeed.com, have consistently declined through 2017 and into 2018. In February 2018, searches for H-1B as a share of all searches on our site are down nine percent from the 2017.”

“This also marks the thirteenth consecutive month of year-over-year declines. The decreased interest in H-1B related work from job seekers is a trend, not a temporary shift in preferences,” he added.

The Wall Street Journal said corporations continue to struggle with a paradoxical labour market where 548,000 tech jobs remain open while unemployment in the technology sector hovers below full employment levels.

“There are lots of jobs, but not enough workers to fill them,” it said.

US begins H-1B visa application process

Washington: The US has started accepting applications for H-1B visas, considered as the most sought-after work visa among highly skilled Indian professionals, amidst unprecedented scrutiny by the Trump administration.

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which is the federal agency responsible to process the visas, yesterday started accepting applications for H-1B visas for the fiscal year 2019, beginning October 1.

The USCIS had earlier indicated that there will be zero tolerance by it for even minor errors.

As of now, the USCIS has not indicated if it plans to go for a computerised draw of lots as has been the case in previous years after receiving several times more than the Congressional mandated cap of H-1B visas.

A leading advocacy group representing the tech industry including Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook said that it expects number of H-1B petitions to reach the Congressional mandated caps in coming days. As a result of which the USCIS would again resort to a computerised draw of lot to determine successful applicants, it said.

“Within a few days we expect that the H-1B visa lottery will reach the annual cap, as it has for the past six years, highlighting the overwhelming demand for this visa category,” FWD.us president Todd Schulte said.

The H1-B visa has an annual numerical limit cap of 65,000 visas each fiscal year as mandated by the Congress.

The first 20,000 petitions filed on behalf of beneficiaries with a US master’s degree or higher are exempt from the cap.

“There are many ways in which our immigration system is broken and in need of comprehensive reform; fixing our legal and high-skilled immigration system, including protecting the H-4 rule and eliminating country caps for green cards, will ensure the US can maintain our global competitive advantage,” Schultz said.

Observing that immigration has always been a source of strength for America’s economy, Schultz said H-1B visa is a “key part of the high-skilled immigration” system that needs to be reformed to allow the US to remain the centre for global innovation.

“We should make it easier for the best and brightest to come from around the world while also cracking down on bad actors,” Schultz said, voicing his concern over the recent move to tighten the H-1B application approval process.

“H-1B visa holders create jobs and raise wages for native-born Americans by bringing their ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit to the science, engineering, and tech sectors, creating American jobs and benefiting thousands of businesses and countless communities across the country,” he said.