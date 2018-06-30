Indian Congresswoman protests against migrant policy, arrested

Washington: Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, the first Indian-American woman to be elected to the US House of Representatives, has been arrested here during a protest against the Trump administration’s “inhumane” “zero-tolerance” border policy.

Jayapal and her groups have planned “a massive round of protests” across the country on Saturday.

The administration’s controversial “zero tolerance” policy of separating immigrant parents and their children on the US border has resulted in the separation of nearly 2,000 children from their parents and guardians, sparking a public outcry.

Jayapal, 52, was arrested along with over 500 other women at Capitol Hill on Thursday.