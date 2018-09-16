Indian billionaire buys £2 mn mansion for daughter

London: An unnamed Indian billionaire has acquired a £2 billion mansion in the Scottish countryside as a home for his daughter who is set to begin her course at the University of St Andrews in Scotland next week, said a media report Saturday.

The Eden Mansion, built in 1860 as a peaceful retreat for former WWI field marshal Earl Haig and his family – one of Scotland’s oldest whisky distillers – is now set to welcome its Indian owners, The Times reported.