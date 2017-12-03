Indian American journo to run for US Congress

IN Democratic stronghold

Washington : An Indian Amercian woman has announced that she will run for the next year’s election to the seat of US House of Representative from a Chicago suburb. Vandana Jhingan, who is a journalist, will challenge Democrat Indian American Raja Krishnamoorthi, 44, who was elected to the US Congress for the first time in the last year’s Congressional elections. She is the second Indian American from the Republican party to challenge Krishnamoorthi. Last month Jitender “JD” Diganvker had announced to enter the race from the party. Pledging to bring jobs, fiscal responsibility, family values and firm foreign policy, Jhingan announced to run from 8th Congressional District of Illinois.

Both Diganvker and Jhingan would have to win the Republican primary scheduled for March 8 for the 8th Congressional District, which has a significant Indian American population.