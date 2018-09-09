India to cancel OCI cards of Sherin Mathews’ foster parents, relatives in US

Houston : India has decided to revoke the OCI cards of the Indian-American foster parents of Sherin Mathews, the three-year-old girl found dead in a culvert in Dallas, and some of their relatives and friends, in a case that attracted global attention and forced the government to tighten the adoption process.

Toddler Sherin’s decomposed body was found in a culvert close to her home on October 22 last year, two weeks after her Indian-American foster parents reported her missing.

Counsel General of India in Houston, Anupam Ray said India is cancelling the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards of Wesley Mathews his wife Sini, who are in jail, and the couple’s some relatives and close associates as public opinion in India on this issue is inflamed and travel of these people to India is not in public interest.