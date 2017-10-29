India stamp to mark birth centenary of ANC leader Oliver Reginald Tambo

Johannesburg : India will issue a special stamp to commemorate the birth centenary of South African ANC leader Oliver Reginald Tambo.

Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh had shared this with the South African government during his visit to the country earlier this month, Indian High Commissioner to South Africa Ruchira Kamboj said.

An official launch of the stamp is planned early next year. A host of events on Friday marked the 100th birthday of Tambo, who led the African National Congress (ANC) in exile after his lifelong friend and South Africa’s anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela was jailed for 27 years before being released to become the country’s first democratically-elected president in 1994.

A life-size statue has been put up at the international airport in Johannesburg named after Tambo, while huge housing and other social developments have been opened in the rural area of Bizana, where he was born. Tambo returned to South Africa with his family in 1990 when the ANC was not banned, but refused to take up any official position as the ANC prepared to govern the country.

He had a state funeral after he died on April 24, 1993 of cardiac arrest.