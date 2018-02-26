‘India must lead int’l efforts torestore democracy  in Maldives’

London [UK] : The former Vice President of the Maldives, Mohamed Jameel Ahmed, has raised concerns over the growing political unrest in his country and has called for an urgent intervention by the international community.

The 48-year-old lawyer-turned-politician has asked India to lead the international efforts to restore democracy in the island country.

India has expressed “deep dismay” over the Maldivian parliament accepting President Abdulla Yameen’s recommendation of extending the state of emergency by another 30 days, in a manner that New Delhi dubbed as a matter of concern.

Jameel, who is now living in exile in London, said, “For the extension of emergency, Article 255 of Maldives Constitution requires that there must be an appropriate forum, which needs a strength of 43 members of the Parliament.

Having not that number the government decided to go ahead with 36 members of the Parliament. Clearly, the extension is ‘illegal’ and ‘unconstitutional.’