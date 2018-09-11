India, Kazakhstan conduct joint military exercise Otar

Kazakhstan: India and Kazakhstan on Tuesday conducted a joint military exercise, Kazind-2018, in the Otar region of Kazakhstan. The fourteen-day joint training aims to build and promote army to army relations and exchange skills and experiences between Indian Army and the Kazakhstan Army. The Indian contingent was represented by 5 Ladakh Scouts Regiment while the Kazakhstan side was represented by Military Base 85395.

Kazakhstan Army General Major Dzhumakeev Almaz, in his inaugural remarks, welcomed the Indian contingent and highlighted the commonly shared beliefs of freedom, equality, and justice that are precious to both the nations. The opening ceremony of the event started with a briefing on Army organization and country presentation by both the countries including display of weapons and equipment used by the Kazakhstan Army at sub-unit level.

The ceremony also saw the unfurling of the national flags of both countries to the tunes of ‘My Kazakhstan’ and ‘Jana Gana Mana’. Kazakhstan and Indian soldiers stood side by side and gave a ceremonial salute to the senior-most officer of the Kazakh Army reviewing the ceremony.

During the exercise, due emphasis will be laid on increasing interoperability between forces from both countries which is crucial for the success of any joint operation. Both sides will jointly train, plan and execute a series of well developed tactical drills for neutralization of likely threats that may be encountered in urban warfare scenario. Exercise Kazind-2018 will contribute to developing mutual understanding and respect for each other military. This is the third edition of joint military training exercise between Indian Army and Kazakhstan.