India  emphasises on timely reimbursement to nations for UN peacekeeping operations 

United Nations : India has emphasised the importance of timely reimbursements to nations for their contributions to UN peacekeeping operations, saying success of such missions depend on addressing structural challenges of timely payments, adequate resources and well-trained troops.

“UN’s Peace Operations have changed drastically. Peacekeepers are increasingly charged with implementing complex mandates, they have to frequently perform in challenging environments, in integrated and multi-dimensional missions,” First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Mahesh Kumar said here on Tuesday. Kumar was speaking at a session on financing of UN peacekeeping operations. He said while the troops and police contributing countries have been asked to provide well equipped and trained troops, the recognition of the importance of reimbursement to the peacekeeping partnership needs to be strengthened.

“Operationally, while the importance of clear mandates, most contemporary guidelines and policies from the secretariat and also leadership and accountability at all levels are critical, the success of our efforts here would largely depend on well trained and equipped troops, adequate resources, full and timely reimbursement. We hope that these structural challenges are addressed,” he said.