India and US ‘encircled’ Pakistan: Hafiz Saeed

Lahore : United Nations-designated global terrorist and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed has claimed that India is using Afghan soil against Pakistan, resulting in the United States’ decision to suspend military aid to the country.

In a gathering at Masjid Al-Qadsia here on Friday, Saeed claimed that India and the US “encircled” Pakistan and were specially targeting Balochistan for terrorism, according to the Khaama Press. He added that India’s activities on Afghan soil had made Pakistan a battlefield. Continuing his tirade, he described the US as the “biggest terrorist” in the world and criticised the Pak politicians for obeying the orders of the US and other Western countries, reports ANI.The United States’ department in 2014 had named the JuD as a “foreign terrorist organisation”, a status that freezes assets of the organisation under its jurisdiction. Saeed, who had recently been released from house arrest, is also looking to contest the 2018 general elections in Pakistan and has, thereby, formed a party by the name of Milli Muslim League (MML).

Pakistan prohibited the JuD and Falah-i-Insaaniyat Foundation (FIF) from collecting donations from individuals and companies in January.