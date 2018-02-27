‘Inappropriate’ to question daughter about father’s accusers: Ivanka Trump

Washington (US): Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump, on Monday said she does not believe the women who accused her father of sexual misconduct, adding that it is “pretty inappropriate” to ask her about the subject.

“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated that there’s no truth to it. I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters,” Ivanka Trump said. “I believe my father. I know my father. So, I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father,” the senior White House adviser told NBC News in an interview.

The Trump daughter was last week in South Korea to represent the United States delegation at the closing ceremony of Winter Olympics. The comments represent Ivanka Trump’s strongest public denial of the accusers – at least 15 women – who have come forward with a wide range of accusations against the President, ranging from sexual harassment and assault to lewd behaviour around females.

Thirteen women stated Trump attacked them directly and two others said his behaviour made them uncomfortable. All the alleged incidents took place prior to Trump assuming the presidency. The President has denied all the allegations, and at one point during the 2016 campaign, threatened to sue his accusers. The first daughter previously described her father’s remarks in the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape, in which he bragged about being able to grope women, as “offensive” and “crude”.

As a White House senior adviser, Ivanka Trump has addressed a range of issues, including policies specifically geared toward women. She pushed for a child tax credit in Congress, rolled out a women’s entrepreneurship initiative, and used her official platform to discuss sexual harassment in the workplace.

Following Oprah Winfrey’s speech at the Golden Globes last year, Ivanka Trump tweeted: “Just saw @Oprah’s empowering and inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes. Let’s all come together, women and men, and say #TIMESUP!” In her 2009 book, “The Trump Card”, Ivanka Trump revealed that she experienced sexual harassment “many times” on her father’s work sites.