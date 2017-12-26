In break with tradition, Meghan Markle joins the Royals for Christmas

Washington D.C: Prince Harry’s fiancee Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family for traditional Christmas Day service at the Queen’s Norfolk estate.

The 36-year-old walked arm-in-arm with Prince Harry as they arrived for carol service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The actress smiled and gave a brief wave in her first public appearance with the Queen and was also joined by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Markle was sported in a tan wrap coat with a pair of brown boots and a matching Chloe handbag.

Hundreds of people could be seen to catch a glimpse of the royal family and calling out loud “merry Christmas” as they walked past. The couple is all set to tie the knot on May 19 at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in England.