Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Christmas2017
#Virushka
#Flashback2017
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#2GScamVerdict
Home / World / In break with tradition, Meghan Markle joins the Royals for Christmas

In break with tradition, Meghan Markle joins the Royals for Christmas

— By Asia News International | Dec 26, 2017 01:39 pm
FOLLOW US:

Meghan Markle joins Royal family for Christmas

Washington D.C: Prince Harry’s fiancee Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family for traditional Christmas Day service at the Queen’s Norfolk estate.

The 36-year-old walked arm-in-arm with Prince Harry as they arrived for carol service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

This morning the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle joined members of the Royal Family for the Christmas Day Service at Sandringham. Merry Christmas from everyone @kensingtonroyal


A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

The actress smiled and gave a brief wave in her first public appearance with the Queen and was also joined by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Markle was sported in a tan wrap coat with a pair of brown boots and a matching Chloe handbag.

Hundreds of people could be seen to catch a glimpse of the royal family and calling out loud “merry Christmas” as they walked past. The couple is all set to tie the knot on May 19 at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in England.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK