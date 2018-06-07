Imran Khan’s wife Reham Khan allegedly claims Wasim Akram used his late wife to fulfil his sexual fantasies

In a yet to be released book by Reham Khan ex-wife of former cricket legend turned politician Imran Khan has sparked a big controversy. Reham Khan has reportedly shared intimate details of her and her ex-husband the book also talks about the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran khan is the leader of. In an interview with CNN18 Reham said that her former husband used to sought sexual favours. She also said that it will be very dangerous for the country if Imran Khan becomes the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Some of the things from the unreleased book have been leaked online by hacker.

The buzz obviously has effected Imran Khan and his party Tehrik-e-Insaf in a huge way. His party was a major competitor in the upcoming elections, and Imran had a good chance of being a Prime Minister

As per the media reports, Reham has alleged in her book that Akram used his late wife to fulfil his sexual fantasies. She then added that Akram arranged a black man who had sex with his late wife in front of his eyes. As per the leaked book, this explosive content was at pages 402 and 572.

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram has sent a notice to Reham Khan over “salacious content” in her upcoming biography, the express tribune reported. Apart from Akram, Reham’s first husband Ijaz Rehman, PTI International Media Coordinator Anila Khawaja and businessman Zulfikar Bukhari have also raised objections to the book’s content.

“This is grossly defamatory, indecent and disrespectful to our client’s late wife. Wasim Akram is an internationally well-known former Pakistani cricketer and media personality who is being acknowledged by cricket experts and fans as being one of the best test fast bowlers in the history of first-class cricket,” the notice, issued by a West London law firm to Reham Khan on May 30, said