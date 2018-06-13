Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan opens up on book controversy, says ‘Things need to be said’

Former wife of ex-Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan, Reham Khan is in news for the upcoming autobiography “Reham Khan” in which she has opened up about the controversy and the leaked manuscript of her tell-all book which has created havoc in Pakistan. Reham talking to NDTV said that the excerpts of her book have been released by her ex-husband Imran Khan’s political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

There “is no book yet”, she says, so those who claimed to have extracts of the manuscript would be guilty of “theft”.

Several media reports suggest that the book talks about Imran Khan’s affairs, including alleged homosexual flings with male members of his party, Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram. PTI’s media coordinator Anila Khawaja’s illicit affair with Imran and British businessman Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari doing dirty work for Imran.

Talking about the controversies and allegations that Imran is homosexual, Reham told NDTV, “What somebody does in their bedroom should be none of my business or your business or anyone’s business. But when those antics are connected to merit, when they are connected to someone’s ability to govern – or lack of ability in this case – then, of course, it is public interest. It is not about an extra-marital affair.”

“Sexual harassment, sexual perversion, sexual favours, that is in public interest because this is nepotism – if somebody gets a position in the party or a ticket because of a sexual favour or amount of money they bring in, or someone is limited if they cannot give sexual favours or money, that is public interest…The things you are referring to need to be said,” she added.

Reports suggested that the book is about her married life with Imran, but Reham clarified that the book is about her as a wife, daughter and mother. The leaked manuscript of the book has been in news for making sensational claims against several known personalities in Pakistan. Reham even received a legal notice from West London law firm for defaming their clients, including Akram, Khawaja and Bukhari.