Imran Khan to contest general election from Karachi

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Monday announced that he would contest the general election from Karachi, the Dawn reported.

Addressing a press conference here, Khan asserted that there’s massive corruption happening in the city and claimed that Karachi had been “abandoned” by political parties.

“Karachi is seen as a cash cow by the people in power,” he said. “Mafias prevail in this city. The tanker mafia for example – citizens do not have access to water because of it… The Rangers have been posted in the city because [political parties have] ruined the police,” he added.

Last week, Khan skipped voting in the Senate (Upper House of Pakistan Parliament) election.