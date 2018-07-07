Chiang Rai: Heart melting notes scribbled by some of the stranded boys and their football coach from inside a flooded cave complex in northern Thailand were posted on Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page on Saturday morning. Some of the notes read, “Father and mother, please don’t worry about me. I am fine. Please take me to eat fried chicken after this. I love you.” “I love you mom and dad and I want to eat pork shabu,” said another noted, reports The Straits Times.

Heart rending notes scribbled by some of the stranded boys and their football coach from inside a flooded Thai cave were posted on Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page Read @ANI Story |https://t.co/zijNHP4rAV pic.twitter.com/fOkV2XAZZ8

— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) July 7, 2018

“I love father and mother. Don’t worry about me. I’m safe now.” “I’m fine. It’s a little cold here.” “Don’t worry about us now. I miss everyone and I want to go home quickly.” On a related note, rescue operations are underway for the footballers who were found by British divers on late Monday night, with footage showing them visibly weak and huddled on a mud mound deep inside the cave.

They had been trapped in a flooded Thai cave here for nine days before being found. Aged between 11 and 16 years old, the boys were members of the Wild Boar soccer team. The international rescue operation team included the Thai Navy SEALs and experts from the US, China, Australia and the UK. Medical teams will continue to monitor the boys’ health even as they remain trapped inside the cave.