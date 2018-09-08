If Trump is unfit, use constitutional powers to remove him: Senator

Washington : A US Senator has said it was time to use constitutional powers to remove President Trump from office if top officials thought he was unfit for the job. “If senior administration officials think the President of the US is unable to do his job, they should invoke the 25th Amendment,” Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren told CNN.

“The Constitution provides for a procedure whe­n­ever the Vice President and senior officials think the President can’t do his job. It does not provide that senior officials go around the President — take documents off his desk, write anonymous op-eds… Everyone of these officials have sworn to uphold the Constitution of the US. It’s time for them to do their job.”

The hard-charging comments by Warren, a potential 2020 Democrat presidential candidate, comes in the wake of a shocking New York Times opinion piece where an anonymous official raises deep concerns about Trump and contends there were some initial conversations to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the President from office.

Warrren dismissed questions invoking constitutional remedies would provoke a constitutional crisis. “What kind of a crisis do we have if senior officials believe the President can’t do his job.”