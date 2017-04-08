I will have a very, very great relationship with Xi: Trump

Don welcomes his Chinese counterpart, accepts invitation to visit China

Washington/Palm Beach : US President Donald Trump on Friday hailed the start of “a very great relationship” with Xi Jinping as he welcomed his Chinese counterpart for their first meeting amid bilateral tensions over issues like trade disputes and North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

The meeting between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies was overshadowed by a rapidly escalating crisis in Syria after Trump ordered cruise missile strikes in response to the deadly chemical attack on the town of Khan Sheikhun.

China, which alongside Russia has repeatedly opposed UN resolutions against beleaguered Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

According to officials, Trump informed Xi personally about the Syria strike. At a brief media appearance with Xi at his Florida resort of Mar-a-Lago, Trump said,”It is a great honour to have the president of China and his incredibly talented wife, a great, great celebrity in China, a great singer. It’s an honour to have you in the United States.”

The two leaders had a smile on their faces as they shook hands during their first face-to-face encounter. “We had a long discussion already. So far, I have gotten nothing. Absolutely nothing. But we have developed a friendship. I can see that. I think, long-term, we are going to have a very, very great relationship and I look very much forward to it,” Trump, 70, said as he hosted the 63-year-old Chinese Communist party leader and his spouse for a dinner.

During his two-day stay, Xi will exchange views with Trump on bilateral ties and major regional and global issues of common concern, China’s official media said.

Trump accepted an invitation Xi to pay a state visit to China in 2017, it said. Both the leaders were wearing dark suits, with Trump donning a red tie, and Xi wearing a blue one. First Lady Melania Trump wore a red dress; while the Chinese first lady was dressed in a bluish, pattern dress. The dinner included steak and potatoes. Among the desserts were chocolate cakes with vanilla sauce and dark chocolate sorbet or a sorbet trio.

Before the summit, trade disputes and North Korea’s nuclear and missile programme were tipped to top the list of discussions between Trump and Xi.

Despite his tough campaign talk, Trump has so far not followed through on his threat to formally brand China a “currency manipulator”, nor to hit Chinese imports with punitive tariffs.–PTI