I declined Time’s ‘Person of the Year’: US President Donald Trump

Washington: United States President Donald Trump claimed that he denied being named Time’s ‘Person of the Year’ after the magazine told him he “probably” would be selected “like last year.”

“Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!” Trump tweeted. The magazine named Trump ‘Person of the Year’ in 2016, following his shocking victory over Hillary Clinton.

“It’s a great honor. It means a lot,” Trump said at the time. “To be on the cover of Time magazine as the person of the year is a tremendous honor,” reported the Hill. Time defended the controversial decision by saying the award is given to “the person who had the greatest influence, for better or worse, on the events of the year”.

Time began conducting a reader poll for its Person of the Year competition earlier this month. Trump’s tweet came in the backdrop of an online readers’ poll that shows Trump being outperformed by singer Taylor Swift and San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz for this year’s honor. Voting on the reader’s choice poll ends on December 3. This year’s winner will be announced on December 6.