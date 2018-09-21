Hong Kong house priced at Rs 3222 crore set to become world’s costliest

A house situated in Hong Kong could become the world’s most expensive home ever sold, and break all previous records of real estate deals of houses. The house, located at 24 Middle Gap Road in The Peak neighbourhood, is priced at 446 million dollars (3.5 billion Hong Kong dollars). The price is equal to more than 3221 crore in Indian rupees.

Although the price for this house is huge, the property is not that lavish and is located on 16,330 square-feet of land, has four rooms and parking area for two cars. The house also consists of a swimming pool. The Peak neighbourhood is one of the prestigious places in Hong Kong, which is home to many rich bankers, businessmen and celebrities.

“It’s more about the land it’s on than the house itself,” Business Standard quoted Lawrence Brown, a senior consultant at Executive Homes Hong Kong Ltd. “The house is quite old. If they are going to pay that much, they would probably knock it down or put another nicer house there”, he added.

Last year, Villa Les Cedres – a 188-year-old 14-bedroom mansion in the south of France- listed for 350 million euros ($409 million). The rising real estate prices in Hong Kong has made it one of the least affordable housing market in the world for eighth year in a row.