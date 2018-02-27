Holiest site for Christianity is closed for second day 

Jerusalem : The Jerusalem church built at what many consider the holiest site in Christianity remained closed for a second day today to protest Israeli tax measures and a proposed property law, leaving disappointed pilgrims locked outside.

Christian leaders took the rare step of closing the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Sunday at noon in a bid to pressure Israeli authorities into abandoning the measures. They said the church, a major pilgrimage site, would be closed until further notice.

Church officials said Monday it was not clear when it would reopen, depending on discussions with Christian leaders and Israeli authorities. “We closed the church for specific reasons and for an unlimited period of time,” one church official said on condition of anonymity, reports AFP.