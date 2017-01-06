Hindus, Jews gain key position in White House: Pew Study

According to the Pew Study, the representation of Indian-American in the US Congress has grown five times and Hindus by three times, that was inaugurated this week. This is the first time in the US Congress’ history that it has three Hindus –Tulsi Gabbard, Ro Khanna and Raja Krishnamoorthi –on board. The Congress has six Christians less compared to the previous one. The increase in two members each of Jews and Hindus is also an achievement.

There are 30 Jew, three Buddhist and two Muslim members in the Congress. According to the study, despite the changes in the religious demographic profile in the country the legislative body remains tremendously dominated by Christian members.

Indian-American Pramila Jayapal, elected for the first time in the House of Representatives, refused to state her religious affiliations. However, the Washinton DC based Hindu-American Foundation also known as HAF states that she is a Hindu as her mother belongs to the religion. During the oath taking ceremony, Raja Krishnamoorthi used Bhagavat Gita, RO Khanna used US Constitution.

Tulsi Gabbard was the lone Hindu in the preceding Congress. While Dalip Singh Saund who was elected in 1957 and a follower of Sikh religion was the first Indian American to be elected in the American history.

Hindus who occupy more than one per cent of the US population now has 0.6 per cent members in the US Congress.