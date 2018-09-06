Hilarious! 4-year-old boy wakes up from deep sleep and wears his chair as school bag; watch video 

Sleep is very important part of human life. Sleeping is one of the most pleasurable activity for everyone, especially the children. Just after sleep, our mind needs time to reboot our body functions and gain senses back. A four-year-old boy in Philippines faced problem to gain his senses back just after sleep in his class.

The small child was taking a nap while sitting on chair in his kindergarten class in Cavite city of Philippines. As the class was over, his teacher started packing his school bag which was placed behind him on his chair. When he woke up, he mistakenly took another chair instead of his school bag and started wearing the chair on his back like a school bag.

He swung the chair on his back and put his arms through the holes of the chair. The child could not realise that he was holding a chair instead of his schoolbag. Later when teachers came to know about this they took the chair from him. The video of the incident was captured on the CCTV of the school premises. The video was shared by China Global Television Network on Youtube. Have a look at the video below.