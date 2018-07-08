Highest-ranking Indian at UN gets more responsibilities 

United Nations : Atul Khare, the highest-ranking Indian at the UN, will take over the newly-created Department of Operational Services (DOS) with a greater role in providing logistical support to all of the UN, especially in international hotspots.

The Department of Field Services (DFS) that he now heads has been folded into the new department that he will lead under a reorganisation plan approved by the General Assembly on Thursday as a part of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s ambitious reform plan to streamline the UN. Khare is an under-secretary-general and a member of the Senior Management Group, the UN Secretariat’s high-level body chaired by the Secretary-General — the only Indian at that level.

The DFS provided logistical support only to the UN peacekeeping operations, but the new DOS he heads will be “serving all of the Secretariat, including field missions, departments, offices, regional commissions, and tribunals”, UN Peacekeeping Spokesperson Nick Birnback told IANS on Friday. “DOS will become the operational arm of the UN Secretariat providing both advice to managers and operational and transactional services,” he said.