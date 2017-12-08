Hezbollah slams US President Trump’s decision on Jerusalem

Beirut: Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah slammed Thursday US President Donald Trump’s declaration on Jerusalem as a “new Balfour Declaration”, urging Arab states to sever “public and secret” ties with Israel.

In a televised address, Nasrallah warned that “Trump’s decision on Jerusalem is a new Balfour Declaration and we will soon hear Arab voices trying to downplay its importance,” Xinhua reported. Calling for protesting and condemning Trump’s decision at all levels and on social networking websites, Nasrallah called on Arab and Islamic states to “summon US ambassadors to hand them official and public protest letters against Trump’s decision.”

He also called for severing “public and secret” Arab ties with Israel and halting “the normalization steps that several Arab countries have started.” “The Israelis were maybe building a limited number of settlements, but from now on we will witness an unrestricted construction process,” he lamented.

He warned that the holy sites in Jerusalem are “under an extreme danger.” “Al-Aqsa Mosque is now in danger. Do not be surprised if one day we wake up to find Al-Aqsa Mosque demolished,” Nasrallah cautioned. He also called for “a new Palestinian uprising,” urging Arab and Muslim states to back such a move. Trump announced on Wednesday the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and his intention of moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.