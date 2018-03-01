Heavy firing on LoC: 2 Pakistani soldiers killed in retaliatory firing by Indian side

Jammu: Heavy firing exchanges erupted on Thursday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district after two Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory firing by the Indian side overnight.

The incident occurred in the Bhimber Gali area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Heavy shelling and firing exchanges were going on in Balakote and Manjakote areas of the LoC in Rajouri, defence sources said.

“After the Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing in Manjakote and Balakote sectors, our positions retaliated effectively,” the sources said.