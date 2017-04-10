Haiti president calls stone-throwers ‘terrorists’

Port-Au-Prince : Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise has slammed as “terrorists” the unidentified attackers who hurled stones at his motorcade. “There are no words strong enough to express the ignominy of these terrorist acts,” a statement from his office said.

Supporters of the president reported that his motorcade was targeted as it moved through the town of Arcahaie north of the capital Port-au-Prince. The town has been regularly rocked for almost two years by residents demonstrating against a redistricting decision by the former president. In July 2015 then-president Michel Martelly issued a decreee to split the town into two districts, enraging locals. The statement condemned the rock-throwing as “acts endangering the life of the President of the Republic.”

The Caribbean nation, the poorest country in the Americas, is also grappling with the aftermath of a January 2010 earthquake, with tens of thousands of people still living in tents without proper sanitation. AFP