Lahore: Mumbai terror attack mastermind and founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit Hafiz Saeed has openly championed the need for violence in the Kashmir Valley.

Addressing his supporters at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Hafiz said, “A new era has begun and with God’s wishes Kashmir will be an independent state, there has been a lot of bloodshed in Kashmir, and God almighty is watching, he will deliver his verdict, because all the decisions come from the Heaven and not from Washington. The decisions of that come from the heaven get cemented on the world and Kashmir will be freed”.

Saeed’s Lashkar-e-Taiba is behind a majority of the terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley. The outfit is also behind provoking local Kashmiri youth to pelt stones on security forces. Working as a proxy of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Saeed takes every opportunity to praise stone-pelters and Kashmiri militants.

“I remember those who have lost their lives and those spirited individuals who use stones against the Indian Army’s bullets and `Allah’ is watching. Even when they are dying they still speak of the unity of Pakistan and Kashmir. This is the new era of Kashmir, and this (Indian Prime Minister) Modi cannot stop it. Because when it comes to the will of God, every decision and verdict will flow from the heavens above”, said Saeed in his address.

Hafiz Saeed is now making an all out effort to ensure that the Jamaat-ud-Dawa secures seats in the National Assembly of Pakistan. His son and son-in-law are among 265 candidates fielded by Jamaat-ud-Dawa for national and provincial assembly seats across Pakistan in the July 25 general election, with the banned group’s political wing vowing to make the country a “citadel of Islam”.

“We want to make Pakistan an independent state of `Allah’, and protect all our Muslim brothers, and we are preparing that, we the only Islamic Nuclear state in the world be capable of leading the entire Muslim world”, said Saeed in his public address.

“Everyone must be united in this country, communalism must also be ended and to ensure we stand firmly on the mission given to us by our Prophet. I want to prepare everyone and make people more aware about different things and the harder we work the faster the third era of the Muslim World will begin”, added Saeed, who is still roaming freely despite having several terror charges.