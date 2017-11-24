Hafiz Saeed, 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind, walks free; vows to fight for Kashmir

Lahore: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed, accused of masterminding the 2008 Mumbai massacre, was on Friday freed after 10 months of house arrest here in Pakistan and immediately vowed to keep fighting for Jammu and Kashmir’s “independence”.

In an address to his supporters massed outside his Johar Town residence, the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) leader thanked the Lahore High Court for refusing to buy the government’s arguments that his release would pose a threat to public safety.

His release, he said, was a victory for Pakistan.

“Just as I am free today, Kashmir will also be free one day,” Saeed said. “It is because of Kashmir that India has been after me.

“I pray to Allah to give us strength so that we keep fighting for Kashmir’s independence (from India).”

Saeed, who carries a $10 million bounty for his role in terrorist activities, was released after a Lahore High Court review board turned down the government’s arguments that he was a threat to public safety.

As his detention order expired on Thursday midnight, authorities withdrew jail staff from his residence.