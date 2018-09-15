H1-B: Flexibility bill introduced to switch jobs

Washington: Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has introduced a legislation in the House of Representatives which gives flexibility to H-1B workers to switch jobs and reduces the Green Card backlog by expanding education-based exemptions from per-country caps for H-1B holders.

Krishnamoorthi was joined by Republican lawmaker Mike Coffman in introducing H R 6794, the ‘Immigration Innovation Act of 2018’ in the House of Representatives Thursday.